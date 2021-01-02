Questions on Table Caption

Hello.

I feel conflicted on what to do for my table heading.

Currently I have this…

<table>
	<caption><small>Table 01:</small><br> U.S. Sales of Fuzzy Slippers for 2020</caption>
</table>

On my current project, I need to create tables that look like they are from a research paper.

Part of the problem is that I am note entirely sure which citation style I will be using (e.g. APA, MLA, Chicago/Turabian, IEEE).

However, it seems like you are supposed to have a “Table xx” or “Figure xx” before each item.

Where I feel conflicted is that I obviously want things to be easily readable and identifiable to my readers, but I also want the maximum effect on search engines.

So in the examplea bove, I want Google to focus on “U.S. Sales of Fuzzy Slippers for 2020” and not index things as “Table 01” if that makes sense? (Because people on’t search on “Table 01” but will search on “U.S. Sales of Fuzzy Slippers”!! :slight_smile:

Any ideas on how to make my table caption look the best, but also work the best with Google?

Then keep “Table 01” out of the html.

Here’s a hint for you…

body {
    counter-reset:section;
}
caption::before {
    counter-increment: section;
    content:"Table : " counter(section);
    padding-right:.5em
}

<table>
	<caption>U.S. Sales of Fuzzy Slippers for 2020</caption>
</table>
Are there any drawbacks to that?

Am I doing a disservice to readers if I take the “Table 01” out of the HTML?

From what I have been reading so far - while trying to learn how to do academic citations - you need to have “Table xx” and “Figure yy” in your report/paper/article to help readers transition from your text to the tables/figures/etc.

Not sure if those references just have to be visible or if they need to be in the HTML? (Of course, if you use a screen-reader, I’m not sure if your solution leaves that out?)

Aesthetically, which of these do you think looks the best?

Choice #1:

Choice #2:

Choice #3:

Choice #4:

