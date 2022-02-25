Questions about the spinner code

Before doing things that result in changes to the videoPlayer code or changes to code that interacts with the videoPlayer code, we need to first complete the development of the tests that you abandoned a few days ago.
1 Like
Before doing things that result in changes to the videoPlayer code or changes to code that interacts with the videoPlayer code, we need to first complete the development of the tests that you abandoned a few days ago at Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner - #482 by asasass
1 Like
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.