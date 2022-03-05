Questions about the spinner code

asasass: asasass: Was I supposed to do something in here other than update the init function? And there are no errors in here to guide me.

Code does not work: https://jsfiddle.net/knh6btqu/

When the redesign occurred, where you updated the test to force a change on the videoPlayer code, that redesign is a change to one of the inputs to the videoPlayer.

That means that you need to change everything that interacts with the updated videoPlayer code.

Instead of using init with an object and an afterPlayerReady property where the property has an event handler, it’s only the event handler that is used with init.

On the https://jsfiddle.net/knh6btqu/ page here is what you are currently doing:

videoPlayer.init({ afterPlayerReady: function initCover() { manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); }); } });

The event handler is the following function:

function initCover() { manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); }); }

It is only that event handler that should be given to the init method.

What I would do here is to extract that initCover function, so that only a reference to initCover is used with the init method.

function initCover() { manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); }); } videoPlayer.init({ // afterPlayerReady: function initCover() { // manageCover.init(function playVideo() { // videoPlayer.play(); // }); // } afterPlayerReady: initCover });

Then after that, remove the object and afterPlayerReady property, in exactly the same way that was done with the test, so that only initCover is left. What we did in the test for the redesign, helps to prepare us for what needs to be done elsewhere. That’s because the small and simple change that was done in the test with how we interact with the videoPlayer code, is exactly the same change that needs to be done everywhere else that interacts with the updated code.

videoPlayer.init(initCover);

You might have noticed that compared with with refactoring, that a redesign results in more troubles and issues because you have to change everything that interacts with the updated code.

It’s precisely because of those issues that lots of time and thought must be put in to the design up front, before coding anything.