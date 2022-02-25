Questions about the spinner code

JavaScript
#24

Singular code is now fixed:

Passes in tests: https://jsfiddle.net/8q546gvm/

function initAfterPlayerReady(handler) {
    eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handler;
    events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
  }

  function init(initEventHandlers = {}) {
    const afterPlayerReadyHandler = initEventHandlers.afterPlayerReady;
    initAfterPlayerReady(afterPlayerReadyHandler);
    loadIframeScript();
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
  }

Improving upon that, next, I can do this?

Passes in tests: https://jsfiddle.net/og8u569r/1/

Works in code: https://jsfiddle.net/0so5L1uc/2/

function initAfterPlayerReady(handler) {
    eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handler;
    events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}

function init(initEventHandlers = {}) {
    initAfterPlayerReady(initEventHandlers.afterPlayerReady);
    loadIframeScript();
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
#25

Yes you can.

So far it has been just refactoring that has being done to those functions.

The next potential improvement is where the init function doesn’t have an object as its function parameter, and instead just has the afterPlayerReady handler as its function parameter.

That is a more serious change though, as it changes the interface of the videoPlayer method. It is a redesign, instead of a refactor.

  • A refactor is where the internals of videoPlayer change, but the inputs and outputs remain the same.
  • A redesign is where the inputs and/or outputs of videoPlayer are changed.

To redesign the code, the design document needs to first be changed. That design document is the tests. You would update the few tests that deal with the init method, so that only the handler is given as the function argument. That should cause the tests to break because you have different requirements of the videoPlayer code, resulting in you updating the init function in the videoPlayer code so that the tests go back to passing.

#26

I want to see how the redesign looks/works in the code.

Here is the passing test that uses this: https://jsfiddle.net/og8u569r/1/

function initAfterPlayerReady(handler) {
    eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handler;
    events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}

function init(initEventHandlers = {}) {
    initAfterPlayerReady(initEventHandlers.afterPlayerReady);
    loadIframeScript();
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}

From here, what are the next few things I would do?

#27

so that only the handler is given as the function argument.

Which is where the code ends up breaking.

But how do I do that?

Where in the tests am I working on?

#28

These all deal with the init method:

describe("init", function() {
    beforeEach(function() {
      removeIframeScripts();
      iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
      stubYT(iframe);
    });
    it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      videoPlayer.init();
      expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
    });
    it("loads iframe script", function() {
      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      //when
      videoPlayer.init();

      //then
      const src = document.querySelector("script").src;
      expect(src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
    });
    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
#29

so that only the handler is given as the function argument.

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/op40u7bd/

 it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
      videoPlayer.init(handler);
      expect(typeof window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBe("function");
    });
    it("loads iframe script", function() {
      //given
      removeIframeScripts();

      //when
      videoPlayer.init(handler);

Next would be:

updating the init function in the videoPlayer code so that the tests go back to passing.

If I am understanding this correctly.

I don’t think I know, or understand, how that is done.

I am supposed to change or update something in here?

 function initAfterPlayerReady(handler) {
    eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handler;
    events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
  }

  function init(initEventHandlers = {}) {
    initAfterPlayerReady(initEventHandlers.afterPlayerReady);
    loadIframeScript();
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
  }
#30

Sorry no, that doesn’t mean to add a handler where none was before.

From the code at https://jsfiddle.net/og8u569r/1/ there is only one place where the init is given a handler is in the “afterPlayerReady handler” test.

    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init({
        afterPlayerReady: spy
      });
      const stubVideo = null;
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);

      //when
      simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });

So it is only there that the change is made, by giving only the spy as the first argument to the init function. No object, no afterPlayerReady property, just the spy.

#31

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/qayhj104/3/

    it("afterPlayerReady handler", function() {
      //given
      const spy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
      videoPlayer.init(spy);
      const stubVideo = null;
      videoPlayer.addPlayer(stubVideo);

      //when
      simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);

      //then
      expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });
  });

If that is good, next is this?

updating the init function in the videoPlayer code so that the tests go back to passing.

What gets updated here?

 function init(initEventHandlers = {}) {
    initAfterPlayerReady(initEventHandlers.afterPlayerReady);
    loadIframeScript();
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
  }
#32

The test has been updated so that the init function is given only a single argument, that being an event handler. You need to change the init function parameter so that it is only an event handler. That can be done by updating the function parameter so that it is called afterPlayerReady, and using only that afterPlayerReady name as the argument given to the initAfterPlayerReady() function.

There is specific attention paid in my description to the use of parameter and argument. They both mean very specific and different things, with the aim of directing you to do the single precise thing that must be done.

#33

Test passes: https://jsfiddle.net/pz48ef6g/1/

Was I supposed to do something in here other than update the init function?

And there are no errors in here to guide me.
Code does not work: https://jsfiddle.net/knh6btqu/

What did I do wrong?

 function initAfterPlayerReady(handler) {
    eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handler;
    events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
  }

  function init(afterPlayerReady) {
    initAfterPlayerReady(afterPlayerReady);
    loadIframeScript();
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
  }
#34

When the redesign occurred, where you updated the test to force a change on the videoPlayer code, that redesign is a change to one of the inputs to the videoPlayer.

That means that you need to change everything that interacts with the updated videoPlayer code.

Instead of using init with an object and an afterPlayerReady property where the property has an event handler, it’s only the event handler that is used with init.

On the https://jsfiddle.net/knh6btqu/ page here is what you are currently doing:

videoPlayer.init({
  afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
    manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
      videoPlayer.play();
    });
  }
});

The event handler is the following function:

  function initCover() {
    manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
      videoPlayer.play();
    });
  }

It is only that event handler that should be given to the init method.

What I would do here is to extract that initCover function, so that only a reference to initCover is used with the init method.

function initCover() {
  manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
    videoPlayer.play();
  });
}
videoPlayer.init({
  // afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
  //   manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
  //     videoPlayer.play();
  //   });
  // }
  afterPlayerReady: initCover
});

Then after that, remove the object and afterPlayerReady property, in exactly the same way that was done with the test, so that only initCover is left. What we did in the test for the redesign, helps to prepare us for what needs to be done elsewhere. That’s because the small and simple change that was done in the test with how we interact with the videoPlayer code, is exactly the same change that needs to be done everywhere else that interacts with the updated code.

videoPlayer.init(initCover);

You might have noticed that compared with with refactoring, that a redesign results in more troubles and issues because you have to change everything that interacts with the updated code.

It’s precisely because of those issues that lots of time and thought must be put in to the design up front, before coding anything.

#35

From here what do I need to do? https://jsfiddle.net/odfu9a7c/3/

I read everything you wrote.

Maybe it’s not able to work this way.

function initCover() {
  manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
    videoPlayer.play();
  });
}
videoPlayer.init({
  // afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
  //   manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
  //     videoPlayer.play();
  //   });
  // }
  afterPlayerReady: initCover
});
#36

Is it for this very reason, of preventing the number of redesigns, that the init and addEvents functions were designed to allow for multiple entries if needed. That way no redesign needs to occur, and additional features can be added there without needing to redesign things.

#37

Can you restate what you said differently?

I am not sure I understand what you are saying.

#38

What I’m saying is that it was working perfectly well before, and was more capable of handling potential future changes than anything else. Stop messing around with it.

#39

I have a question about:

  function loadIframeScript() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }

loadIframeScript();

I don’t believe it is doing anything in the code.

How do I know that?

Because the script loads right away.

https://jsfiddle.net/dezopksr/

Does that mean it is not being added the right, or correct way?

Either that or it is not able to work in the code?

#40

When you comment out the code in that function and run things, you’ll find that it certainly does do things.

#41

The video is not supposed to be visible is what I mean.

loadIframeScript is supposed to keep the video deactivated until the play button is clicked.

It’s not doing that.

There is no difference.

Do you see any difference at all?

Added: loadIframeScript();

https://jsfiddle.net/dezopksr/

Removed: //loadIframeScript();

https://jsfiddle.net/ysp350qm/

#42

Just commenting out the function wrapper from its contents doesn’t stop that content from running.

  //function loadIframeScript() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
 // }

The purpose of the loadIframeScript() function is to group together the code that loads the iframe script into a named function so that it’s easier for us to understand exactly what that code in there is supposed to do.

#43

Adding the ids to the bottom I was able to do this.

Is this flawed? Is this good?

https://jsfiddle.net/18wvq537/

Maybe there is a better way to do it, I’m not sure.

  function init(initEventHandlers = {}) {
    config.playlist = initEventHandlers.videos.join();
    initAfterPlayerReady(initEventHandlers.afterPlayerReady);
    loadIframeScript();
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
  }

  return {
    addPlayer,
    init,
    play
  };
}());

videoPlayer.init({
  afterPlayerReady: function initCover() {
    manageCover.init(function playVideo() {
      videoPlayer.play();
    });
  },
  videos: [
    "0dgNc5S8cLI",
    "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
    "CHahce95B1g",
    "2VwsvrPFr9w"
  ]
});