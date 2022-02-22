Questions about the spinner code

The addEvents function has a parameter that allows for multiple handlers, resulting in leaving room for growth as needed.

With functions, it’s important to get the naming of the function and its parameters correct. A plural function name should have parameters that allow for multiple items. A singular function name should only have singular parameters.

// a plural function name, with a plural function parameter function addEvents(handlers) { eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady; events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady"); } // a singular function name, with a singular function parameter function addEvent(handler) { eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handler; events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady"); }

You however have proposed a plural function name with a singular function parameter:

// A plural function name with a singular function parameter function addEvents(handler) { eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handler; events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady"); }

A plural function name that can only support a single function parameter is deeply flawed. At minimum, the addEvents function name should be renamed to its singular form, of addEvent instead.

// A singular function name with a singular function parameter function addEvent(handler) { eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handler; events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady"); }

However, in this case that singular function name and parameter is also flawed. Usually a function called addEvent should let you specify which type of event. Just calling it addEvent gives you the flawed impression that it should add the event handler to an element, but that is not the case.

Instead, a more specific name for your modified function parameter structure that is more appropriate is to call it initAfterPlayerReady instead, as the function creates the custom afterPlayerReady event.

// A more appropriate name and parameter reveals what it does function initAfterPlayerReady(handler) { eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handler; events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady"); }

But, whether that is appropriate or not isn’t all that easy to determine without using tests in which we specify our requirements for the code.

Later on the event handler is actually attached to an element:

const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady; iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);

after which that event gets dispatched.

iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);

So in total, no. Your proposed update is quite flawed, but if you want to remove the flexibility of being able to add other beneficial event handlers in the future, you can reduce the scope of the function to being singular in nature instead of plural.