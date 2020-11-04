Questions about developing a persona

Hi there,

I am in the process of starting the planning of a new local website. I am fairly new to UX but understand I need to create a persona to start my project. However I have a few questions on how I actually get the details of users to start my user research.

Should I create an initial questionnaire asking users their age, gender, profession etc as the basics and then ask them some questions that relate to the project, for example: how often do you look online to find local information?

I think my main concern is how I actually get the “personal” info about my user - age, gender etc. Or do I do a large questionnaire to find out the population of my local town?

And I assume this is the first stage in user research - to develop a persona?

Any advice would be helpful, thanks!

I don’t actually know where you’re based, toolman. In the US, this information can already be gleaned from the last Census data, as it counted the age and gender of residents.

Be extremely careful of collecting this data yourself. There are huge privacy concerns about storing that kind of information about people. So much so that Europe went off and wrote GDPR.

Does the local paper have a website? Does the city? Can you contact them and ask for some of the basic data they’re aware of for their visitors?