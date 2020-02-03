Questions about a cricket sounds app and about publishing it

Hello everyone,

I made a simple cricket app. Users press some buttons and different sounds play.

But I have a few questions and I hope I can get help here. So here they are:

What kind of sound format do I need so all the devices can play those cricket sounds ?(mp3, .wav… etc.) How can I be sure, that this app(though is a simple one) will run on all/mostly all devices and how I can establish the android versions? (Btw, I’m using Android studio 3.5.3) How can I release the app as an .apk to put it on a phone / google play? What are all the build configurations necessary for this ?

And for some future apps:

If I publish an app with money, how can I make so, if I update it after publishing, people who already bought it, don’t need to pay again ? How can I make so my apps will be on top ?

Thank you very much and wait for your replies!