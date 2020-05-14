"Questionnarie" on wordpress website

How can I make this type of “questionnaire” on my WordPress site? Any apps for that?

Hi time4suit, welcome to the forums. :slightly_smiling_face:

Have you tried search for “questionnaire WordPress”?

Is that what do you need?

The image does rather show a selection tool for narrowing down or list details for a product.

Lets you create all sorts of questionnaires, quizzes, educational things, whatever.
For free.
Create it on their site, copy code to any other site, magic happens.

