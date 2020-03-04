Question to Vue.js beginners

What’s up

I’ve recently found myself in mentoring position, because my company recruited 2 juniors. It’s an interesting topic and since then I’ve realized that I really like teaching people. That’s why I’m currently learning how I can help novices learn Vue.js better. It would really help me, if you could give some feedback and answer these two questions:

As someone who is a relatively new in web development and wants to learn Vue.js, what are the 2 biggest issues you’re dealing with? Also, regarding learning Vue.js, what would you wish for more than anything else?

Thanks in advance. Looking forward to read your answers.