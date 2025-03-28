Question regarding making multiple buttons changing what embed shows up on one same HTML page

A little backstory before we start, if that’s fine.
I’m currently in high school, and have begun noticing the large influx of unblocked game sites and proxy sites for chromebooks. I decided to make one myself, just to dip my toes in the water, but I decided instead of using Google Sites to do it, I decided to use my very limited knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JS to make it. A practice for my knowledge, if you will.
However, after making proxy pages, I wanted to add some games. However, the amount of game links I have (50+) would be too much to add all individually, with a button containing the link to another page, where the user would be playing via an embed of the site, since I do not want the user actually travelling to the site, which would theoretically cause the administration to figure out the link to the game, and eventually, blocking it.
I just want to know, is there a way to have a long list of buttons, each with a unique
onclick or
id, that when pressed, opens a tab to a singular page (same page if you click any other button), and based on the button pressed on the game hub, decides which game site embed shows up. Kind of confusing, but I hope this is possible!