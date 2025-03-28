Question regarding making multiple buttons changing what embed shows up on one same HTML page

A little backstory before we start, if that’s fine.

I’m currently in high school, and have begun noticing the large influx of unblocked game sites and proxy sites for chromebooks. I decided to make one myself, just to dip my toes in the water, but I decided instead of using Google Sites to do it, I decided to use my very limited knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JS to make it. A practice for my knowledge, if you will.

However, after making proxy pages, I wanted to add some games. However, the amount of game links I have (50+) would be too much to add all individually, with a button containing the link to another page, where the user would be playing via an embed of the site, since I do not want the user actually travelling to the site, which would theoretically cause the administration to figure out the link to the game, and eventually, blocking it.