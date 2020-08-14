Question on create simple ajax javascript call

Whats the best way to put together a simple webpage that contains a javascript code that calls an ajax function to retrieve some data and finally display that data in the simple webpage.
currently I only have
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<div id="demo">
<h2>AJAX Text</h2>
<button type="button" onclick="loadDoc()">Change Content</button>
</div>
<script>
function loadDoc() {
var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhttp.onreadystatechange = function() {
if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML =
this.responseText;
}
};
xhttp.open("GET", "ajax_info.txt", true);
xhttp.send();
}
</script>
</body>
</html>