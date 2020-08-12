Question on create simple ajax javascript call

Whats the best way to put together a simple webpage that contains a javascript code that calls an ajax function to retrieve some data and finally display that data in the simple webpage.

currently I only have

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>

<div id="demo">
<h2>AJAX Text</h2>
<button type="button" onclick="loadDoc()">Change Content</button>
</div>

<script>
function loadDoc() {
 var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
 xhttp.onreadystatechange = function() {
  if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
   document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML =
   this.responseText;
  }
 };
 xhttp.open("GET", "ajax_info.txt", true);
 xhttp.send();
}
</script>

</body>
</html>
You appear to have a working example that fulfills all your criteria.

but where can i pull another file from if i replace ajax_info.txt… where is that coming from. thank you