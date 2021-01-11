Question about trigger and NEW

Hi there,
I am trying to make a trigger that updates the table files when a new record is inserted into table files_from_sass. So far i have the following function and trigger:
CREATE or replace FUNCTION update_child() RETURNS trigger AS
$BODY$
BEGIN
status = NEW.status
IF NEW.status is NULL then
RAISE Exception 'status cannot be null';
END IF;
UPDATE files
set sass_result = NEW.status
WHERE sass_uid = NEW.sass_uid;
RETURN NEW;
END
$BODY$
LANGUAGE plpgsql;
DROP TRIGGER update_child_after_update on files_from_sass;
CREATE TRIGGER update_child_after_update
AFTER INSERT
ON files_from_sass
FOR EACH ROW
EXECUTE PROCEDURE update_child();
The problem is that after insert the field sas_uid is updated but an error is raised for the field sass_result=NEW.status.
I’ve check the table files_from_sass and the field status is set, however the variable NEW.status is NULL.
What is the reason for this error ?
Best regards,
Yavor