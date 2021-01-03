Question about SELECT

Hi everybody and Happy New Year!

I have created a dropdown menu. When you hover above it it will fetch some data from a mysql database

I use this string:

SELECT * FROM node LIMIT 3

That works great. Now, I just don’t want fetch some info, I want the latest info to poplate the menu. I’ve tried to add Date datetime and more, but it will not work.

Examples:

SELECT * FROM node ORDER BY Date DESC, LIMIT 3

SELECT * FROM node LIMIT 3 ORDER BY Date DESC

SELECT * FROM node ORDER BY date(created) DESC LIMIT 3

‘node’ is a table in the database and ‘created’ a field. The website is Drupal 9.

etcetera.

What is wrong with my syntax?