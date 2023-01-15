Question about responsive from beginner

Hello everyone, I am trying to find a solution regarding resizing browsers and html and css code. For example, I want to make it so that when I resize browsers, the white space on both sides shrinks. As an example, I’m giving the first link showing the space collapse, and the second link is the page I want to edit. I tried with with @Media min width but it is not happening.

Note: When the browser is open in full screen there is a blank space by default( I am using padding-left: 350px; padding-right: 350px;) , that’s just how I want it to look. Just want to remove this white space when i resizing the browser.

Example work: https://gyazo.com/52a233b5c457aa6ef09ea7ca65b4194c

Example doesn’t work: https://gyazo.com/4088eb19504f2a288311562060a71c9c