Question about reloading form

@rpkamp,

The reason I ask is because I am building a checkout form that extends beyond the viewport. And if the user forgets to complete a field or enters the wrong information, I will need reload the webpage telling them there were problems, and I just wasn’t sure if the form/page might scroll down to where the issue is at if that makes sense?

In fact this leads to another question - not sure if it can be answered here - but I believe it is considered a better form design to display all of the form errors at the top of the page, right? (As opposed to maybe having an error next to each suspect field.)

If that is correct, I wanted to have a box at the top of my page shwing the user what they got wrong, and that is why I want to be sure if I reload the form/page thatit starts at the top so they see the issues.

Hope that makes sense?