So I just finished watching Day[9]'s Mostly Walking broadcast, in which they were playing the Nancy Drew game.

You may phone characters in the game and leave a voicemail message for them.

However, if you approach an NPC and use their phone, you will be able to communicate with them. The voice mail message will be spoken by the character models.

Why didn’t the sound person just use an mp4 or something instead of attaching the clip to the lipsync/animation system for a voice mail?