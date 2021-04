razzel: razzel: I created a menu that fetches data from a database when you hover over it.

I see this as three layers in turn passing on the hover data.

The menu that displays it, the database source for it, and the tool that fetches the data.

Each need to interpret the data the same or otherwise, preferably the “hover tool”, have to translate it to UTF-8 for the menu to show.

Hope I understood the issue correctöy, I’m not a database guy.