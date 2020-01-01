Question about e-commerce checkout

Hello. I am building my own e-commerce site, and have a question about WHAT should happen WHEN during the shopping and checkout process.

On the backend, I have the following text-book tables you’d expect to see in any e-commerce site…

Customer

Order

Order_Details

Product

I also have a Shopping_Cart table where I stash stuff immediately.

When should I add a record to my Order and Order_Details tables?

Option #1: Create Order and Order_Details records the moment the shopper adds an item to their shopping cart. (i.e. Super early!)

Option #2: Create Order and Order_Details records only after the shopper chooses “Proceed to Checkout”. (i.e. Medium)

Option #3: Create Order and Order_Details records only after the shopper chooses “Process Order”. (i.e. Super late!)

Since I already have a Shopping_Cart table where I can capture all shopping activities for both new and existing Customers, I guess I was originally leaning towards Option # 3

Option # 1 and Option # 2 seem sort of messy because if a Customer bails, then I have Order and Order_Detail records that fill up my database. Then again, maybe it is good - for the Customer - to save their info sooner in case something happens?

I suppose any of the options above will work, but maybe some of the “experts” here can share some wisdom with me as to why one design is better (or worse) than another?

Thanks!