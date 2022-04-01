Question about border

#1

1.How to fill a border with background color?
the edges of the border aren’t colored in.

#2

Hard to tell from a screen shot. Is that one image that has a border on it? Is it a table/grid/flexbox with items inside?

#3

flexbox

.Container{

display: flex;

text-align: center;

border: 10px solid rgb(97, 83, 49);

flex-direction: row

}

#4

If you give the container a background the same colour, does that work?

#5

Don’t see anything obvious there. You may need to inspect the element and see

  • Does the container have padding?
  • Do the flex box elements have margins on them?

Plus, by a mark one eyeball, it looks like 10 is taller than 1-9, which would partially explain the gap shining through…

#6

All my code


.box{
    font-size: 100;
    height: 100%;
    

}


.box1{
    background-color: red;

}

.box2{
background-color:blue
}

.box3{
background-color:black
}

.box4{
background-color:orange
}

.box5{
    background-color:green

}

.box6{
background-color:yellow
}

.box7{
    background-color:firebrick

}

.box8{
    background-color:purple

}

.box9{
    background-color:grey

}

.box10{
background-color:lime
}

.Container{
    display: flex;
    text-align: center;
    border: 10px solid rgb(97, 83, 49);
    flex-direction: row
    
    
    

}


<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="flexbox.css">
</head>
<body>

    <div class="Container">
    <div class="box box1">1</div>
    <div class="box box2">2</div>
    <div class="box box3">3</div>
    <div class="box box4">4</div>
    <div class="box box5">5</div>
    <div class="box box6">6</div>
    <div class="box box7">7</div>
    <div class="box box8">8</div>
    <div class="box box9">9</div>
    <div class="box box10">10</div>
    </div>

    

    
</body>
</html>

I copied everything I did from the flex box tutorial in video 2 and 3, but I got a different outcome like always lol.

He doesn’t have any problems that I have somehow.

https://courses.wesbos.com/account/access/6202dab1f38d7b6990eedb90/view/195969097

#7

That’s not what the flex box tutorial guy did.

probably my vscode is busted.

#8

Copying what you have into Codepen looks a bit different.

All I changed was adding (presumed) units to the text size.

#9

I hadn’t notice that the content is escaping the border. There is so much problems that I have that the tutorial doesn’t have lol.

How is that possible if I copied everything?

#10

You don’t need the height, and the font-size is a bit odd. If you set the font-size to use rem instead, and set the flex-grow to 1 to make them equal size, you get what you’re looking for.

.box{
    font-size: 10rem;
    flex-grow: 1;
}