Question about border

1.How to fill a border with background color?
the edges of the border aren’t colored in.
Hard to tell from a screen shot. Is that one image that has a border on it? Is it a table/grid/flexbox with items inside?
flexbox
.Container{
display: flex;
text-align: center;
border: 10px solid rgb(97, 83, 49);
flex-direction: row
}
If you give the container a background the same colour, does that work?
Don’t see anything obvious there. You may need to inspect the element and see
- Does the container have padding?
- Do the flex box elements have margins on them?
Plus, by a mark one eyeball, it looks like 10 is taller than 1-9, which would partially explain the gap shining through…
All my code
.box{
font-size: 100;
height: 100%;
}
.box1{
background-color: red;
}
.box2{
background-color:blue
}
.box3{
background-color:black
}
.box4{
background-color:orange
}
.box5{
background-color:green
}
.box6{
background-color:yellow
}
.box7{
background-color:firebrick
}
.box8{
background-color:purple
}
.box9{
background-color:grey
}
.box10{
background-color:lime
}
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="flexbox.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="Container">
<div class="box box1">1</div>
<div class="box box2">2</div>
<div class="box box3">3</div>
<div class="box box4">4</div>
<div class="box box5">5</div>
<div class="box box6">6</div>
<div class="box box7">7</div>
<div class="box box8">8</div>
<div class="box box9">9</div>
<div class="box box10">10</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
I copied everything I did from the flex box tutorial in video 2 and 3, but I got a different outcome like always lol.
He doesn’t have any problems that I have somehow.
https://courses.wesbos.com/account/access/6202dab1f38d7b6990eedb90/view/195969097
That’s not what the flex box tutorial guy did.
probably my vscode is busted.
Copying what you have into Codepen looks a bit different.
All I changed was adding (presumed) units to the text size.
I hadn’t notice that the content is escaping the border. There is so much problems that I have that the tutorial doesn’t have lol.
How is that possible if I copied everything?
You don’t need the height, and the font-size is a bit odd. If you set the font-size to use rem instead, and set the flex-grow to 1 to make them equal size, you get what you’re looking for.
.box{
font-size: 10rem;
flex-grow: 1;
}