Question about blocks

Hello, I am a JavaScript beginner. So far, I’m learning about global and local scope. Here’s this code that I copied/pasted from a book:
{ const a = 3; a; }
In this block, why is there an undeclared ‘a’ variable at the end?
It’s not undeclared, you declared it in the immediately preceding statement.
The naked
a; is a lazy way of outputting the value of a from the block;
Huh, I have to say I head to read that line twice to get its purpose… are you sure this book is aimed at beginners, using such gimmicks from the outset?
oO
It’s the Novice to Ninja book from Sitepoint. So far, I’ve noticed errors in the HTML coding, and some things need to be explained better. The book needs improvement.
Ah okay, well IMHO a decent learning resource is The Modern JavaScript Tutorial… case in point, here’s the chapter on ninja code hehe:
Another one I’d wholeheartedly recommend is the You Don’t Know JS series by Kyle Simpson; this one from the 2nd edition is on scope specifically.
Oh. Which page is that on?