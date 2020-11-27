Question about blocks

Hello, I am a JavaScript beginner. So far, I’m learning about global and local scope. Here’s this code that I copied/pasted from a book:
{ const a = 3; a; }
In this block, why is there an undeclared ‘a’ variable at the end?
Hello, I am a JavaScript beginner. So far, I’m learning about global and local scope. Here’s this code that I copied/pasted from a book:
{ const a = 3; a; }
In this block, why is there an undeclared ‘a’ variable at the end?
It’s not undeclared, you declared it in the immediately preceding statement.
The naked
a; is a lazy way of outputting the value of a from the block;
Huh, I have to say I head to read that line twice to get its purpose… are you sure this book is aimed at beginners, using such gimmicks from the outset?
oO
It’s the Novice to Ninja book from Sitepoint. So far, I’ve noticed errors in the HTML coding, and some things need to be explained better. The book needs improvement.