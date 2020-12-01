Question about blocks

Ok, thanks for that.

ceed_raku: ceed_raku: In this block, why is there an undeclared ‘a’ variable at the end?

The chapter is about scope and the author is demonstrating how scope works in JavaScript. For context, here’s the full snippet:

const a = 1; { const a = 3; a; } << 3 a; << 1

As others have pointed out, the variable is not undeclared, you are assigning it a value in the preceding statement. This is scoped to the block, which is why a has two different values at different places in the program.

Maybe the confusion is arising as normally you would log this value to the console, not just list the variable name:

const a = 1; { const a = 3; console.log(a); } << 3 console.log(a); << 1

This has been omitted in the book, as the author is assuming you are typing these examples in a console (see page 16).