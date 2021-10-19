Quantity input and simple refresh

Not sure I have understood the question correctly, but maybe something like this?
<input type="text" id="quantities" placeholder="Add order quantity" />
<p>Your final order amount is the following: <span id="result">0</span> USD</p>
<script>
const input = document.getElementById('quantities');
const result = document.getElementById('result');
input.addEventListener('keyup', function () {
result.textContent = this.value;
});
</script>
Ah ok, I see what you’re aiming at. No idea if you’re using jQuery, so in case not, here’s the same thing in vanilla JS:
const input = document.getElementById('quantities');
const result = document.getElementById('result');
input.addEventListener('keyup', function () {
const total = Number(this.value) * 4.99
result.textContent = total.toFixed(2);
});
However, before you say “Thanks! Job done”, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with the pitfalls of working with monetary values in JavaScript (e.g. if I type in “a” into the text field, my order amount is NaN),
This article does a good job of presenting the dangers and the possible solutions:
I see it is not only an issue with the formatted value. When I set the price 399,20 and try to calculate using EUR value it will be also NaN€
Can be the final number formatted into EU standards not US?
The final amount is showing 4189.5€ but the correct is 4.189,50 €
When I validate an issue it is an issue with the NaN as 1,2 quantity will push the final amount into NaN status .
How to add Dinero script and code?
$(document).ready(function(){
$(".checkout").on("keyup", ".quantity", function(){
var price = +$(".price").data("price");
var quantity = +$(this).val();
$("#total").text("$" + price * quantity);
})
})
NaN is a property of the global object. In other words, it is a variable in global scope. The initial value of NaN is Not-A-Number — the same as the value of Number. … There are five different types of operations that return NaN…