Quantity input and simple refresh

Ah ok, I see what you’re aiming at. No idea if you’re using jQuery, so in case not, here’s the same thing in vanilla JS:

const input = document.getElementById('quantities'); const result = document.getElementById('result'); input.addEventListener('keyup', function () { const total = Number(this.value) * 4.99 result.textContent = total.toFixed(2); });

However, before you say “Thanks! Job done”, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with the pitfalls of working with monetary values in JavaScript (e.g. if I type in “a” into the text field, my order amount is NaN),

This article does a good job of presenting the dangers and the possible solutions:

You might also like to investigate a library such as Dinero.js: https://dinerojs.com/