Quantity input and simple refresh

Not sure I have understood the question correctly, but maybe something like this?
<input type="text" id="quantities" placeholder="Add order quantity" />
<p>Your final order amount is the following: <span id="result">0</span> USD</p>
<script>
const input = document.getElementById('quantities');
const result = document.getElementById('result');
input.addEventListener('keyup', function () {
result.textContent = this.value;
});
</script>
Ah ok, I see what you’re aiming at. No idea if you’re using jQuery, so in case not, here’s the same thing in vanilla JS:
const input = document.getElementById('quantities');
const result = document.getElementById('result');
input.addEventListener('keyup', function () {
const total = Number(this.value) * 4.99
result.textContent = total.toFixed(2);
});
However, before you say “Thanks! Job done”, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with the pitfalls of working with monetary values in JavaScript (e.g. if I type in “a” into the text field, my order amount is NaN),
This article does a good job of presenting the dangers and the possible solutions: