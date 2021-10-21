Quantity input and simple refresh

Not sure I have understood the question correctly, but maybe something like this?
<input type="text" id="quantities" placeholder="Add order quantity" />
<p>Your final order amount is the following: <span id="result">0</span> USD</p>
<script>
const input = document.getElementById('quantities');
const result = document.getElementById('result');
input.addEventListener('keyup', function () {
result.textContent = this.value;
});
</script>
Ah ok, I see what you’re aiming at. No idea if you’re using jQuery, so in case not, here’s the same thing in vanilla JS:
const input = document.getElementById('quantities');
const result = document.getElementById('result');
input.addEventListener('keyup', function () {
const total = Number(this.value) * 4.99
result.textContent = total.toFixed(2);
});
However, before you say “Thanks! Job done”, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with the pitfalls of working with monetary values in JavaScript (e.g. if I type in “a” into the text field, my order amount is NaN),
This article does a good job of presenting the dangers and the possible solutions:
I see it is not only an issue with the formatted value. When I set the price 399,20 and try to calculate using EUR value it will be also NaN€
Can be the final number formatted into EU standards not US?
The final amount is showing 4189.5€ but the correct is 4.189,50 €
NaN is a property of the global object. In other words, it is a variable in global scope. The initial value of NaN is Not-A-Number — the same as the value of Number. … There are five different types of operations that return NaN…
In similar circumstances, I simply use a JavaScript regular expression to delete any non-numeric characters from the input field’s value immediately on keyup using: replace(/[^0-9]/g, '')
If the value string then has no characters, I set it to ‘0’.