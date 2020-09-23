Quality Blog Posts are not enough for the Lead Generation.What to Do?

Hi!

I am working for a software development company: write some post about technologies for building webapps https://webspaceteam.com/.

I think these posts are not bad:

https://webspaceteam.com/react-native/react-native-and-fastlane-for-ios and so on.

My task is not just write posts but write such posts which will convert as many visitors to clients as possible. I discovered a problem: I cant attract a lot of leads just by writing posts… My boss thinks that I am working not so efficiently.

What do I do wrong?