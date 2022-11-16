QTC is your trusted MEP Engineering and Data center power solution provider in Doha, Qatar. Our highly skilled technicians are always available to meet all your requirements and maintenance needs. Our ongoing investment into our facilities provides you with sustainable power and security to guarantee the availability of your critical IT and data assets.

We are specialized in:

UPS Supply, Installation and Maintenance Battery Replacement and Repair Services HVAC installation and maintenance services Electro Mechanical Contracting Plumbing and Maintenance Services Facility Management and Maintenance

