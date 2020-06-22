QR Codes - How to do?

How do you get a website to work with QR codes please?
What do you want your website to do with a QR code?
Go to a QR generating website; select your design; input the information; save your code; add it as an image to your website.
Thank you Rubble, just the exact helpful answer I was looking for.
I can’t see the point in putting a QR on a website. A QR code is usually used to direct someone to your website. If they’re already there, they’re not going to be able to scan it.
It’s easy really, they might see the QR code somewhere else, perhaps a magazine.
So why put it on the website?
It’s simple - no-one said the QR code was going on a website!
Rubble kindly answered the clear question in a clear way, so I’m happy with that.