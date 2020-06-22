QR Codes - How to do?

HTML & CSS
#1

How do you get a website to work with QR codes please?

#2

What do you want your website to do with a QR code?

1 Like
#3

Go to a QR generating website; select your design; input the information; save your code; add it as an image to your website.

2 Likes
#5

Thank you Rubble, just the exact helpful answer I was looking for. :+1:

#6

I can’t see the point in putting a QR on a website. A QR code is usually used to direct someone to your website. If they’re already there, they’re not going to be able to scan it.

#7

It’s easy really, they might see the QR code somewhere else, perhaps a magazine.

#8

So why put it on the website?

#9

It’s simple - no-one said the QR code was going on a website!
Rubble kindly answered the clear question in a clear way, so I’m happy with that.

#10

The QR code is scanned with a QR scanner. QR is quick response code and is a type of matrix bar-code. With the help of this image you can understand it in the best way

QR_Code_Structure_Example
QR_Code_Structure_Example1024×574 33.2 KB