QR Code reader does not ask for camera and won't continue

I am trying to test the qr-code-scanner as explained in the https://www.sitepoint.com/create-qr-code-reader-mobile-website/ tutorial. I copied the code exactly as shown in the sandbox with mods to reflect my structure .
When I run the sandbox either on my android 9 mobile or desktop it work perfectly.
When I run my implementation it never asks for camera permission and won’t move forward.
The website is on a Linux box with apache.
This is the url:
https://ziggys.com/qrcode/QRtest.html
I am not particularly adept at javascript.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
While I am at it does anyone know if this can be adapted to read other barcode formats?
Thank you for your help.
QRtest.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>QR Code Scanner</title>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width; initial-scale=1.0; maximum-scale=1.0; user-scalable=0;" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="QRStyles.css" />
<script src="https://rawgit.com/sitepoint-editors/jsqrcode/master/src/qr_packed.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="container">
<h1>QR Code Scanner</h1>
<a id="btn-scan-qr">
<img src="https://dab1nmslvvntp.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/1499401426qr_icon.svg">
<a/>
<canvas hidden="" id="qr-canvas"></canvas>
<div id="qr-result" hidden="">
<b>Data:</b> <span id="outputData"></span>
</div>
</div>
<script src="qrCodeScanner.js"></script>
</body>
</html>pe or paste code here
qrCodeScanner.js
const qrcode = window.qrcode;
const video = document.createElement("video");
const canvasElement = document.getElementById("qr-canvas");
const canvas = canvasElement.getContext("2d");
const qrResult = document.getElementById("qr-result");
const outputData = document.getElementById("outputData");
const btnScanQR = document.getElementById("btn-scan-qr");
let scanning = false;
qrcode.callback = res => {
if (res) {
outputData.innerText = res;
scanning = false;
video.srcObject.getTracks().forEach(track => {
track.stop();
});
qrResult.hidden = false;
canvasElement.hidden = true;
btnScanQR.hidden = false;
}
};
btnScanQR.onclick = () => {
navigator.mediaDevices
.getUserMedia({ video: { facingMode: "environment" } })
.then(function(stream) {
scanning = true;
qrResult.hidden = true;
btnScanQR.hidden = true;
canvasElement.hidden = false;
video.setAttribute("playsinline", true); // required to tell iOS safari we don't want fullscreen
video.srcObject = stream;
video.play();
tick();
scan();
});
};
function tick() {
canvasElement.height = video.videoHeight;
canvasElement.width = video.videoWidth;
canvas.drawImage(video, 0, 0, canvasElement.width, canvasElement.height);
scanning && requestAnimationFrame(tick);
}
function scan() {
try {
qrcode.decode();
} catch (e) {
setTimeout(scan, 300);
}
}