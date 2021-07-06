Python Syntax Error

I have a python script (Script is attached) that works functionally but m getting a syntax error on the return section of the code, but cant figure out why it doesnt work despite indenting the line. can you please help solve the indentation or syntax issue? Sorry i m not very familiar with python indentation so any advise/help would be appreciated.

this is the error:

File “scrape.py”, line 26

return e.extract(r.text,base_url=url)

^

SyntaxError: ‘return’ outside function

And this is the script:

scrape.js (1.4 KB)