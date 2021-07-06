Python Syntax Error

I have a python script (Script is attached) that works functionally but m getting a syntax error on the return section of the code, but cant figure out why it doesnt work despite indenting the line. can you please help solve the indentation or syntax issue? Sorry i m not very familiar with python indentation so any advise/help would be appreciated.
this is the error:
File “scrape.py”, line 26
return e.extract(r.text,base_url=url)
^
SyntaxError: ‘return’ outside function

And this is the script:
syntax errors are usually relation to older version of pyton.

Perhaps you can explain what you mean @msm1365? Your reply isn’t very enlightening.

Python is quite picky when it comes to indentation. I’ll assume you wanted to place your return statement inside of the scrape() function, but forgot to indent/space it and that is why python thinks the return statement isn’t a part of a the scrape function.

