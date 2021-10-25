Python LinkedList not created

Hi,
I have created a LinkedList program. There is no error but it looks like that list is not created. The program is:
class Node:
def __init__(self, id, name):
self.id = id
self.name = name
self.next = None
class LinkedList:
def __init__(self): #instance variables
self.head = None
self.tail = None
#self.last = None
def create_4_Element_List(self):
newNode = Node(100, "SSUET100") # newNode is an object having 2 instance variables: data and next
head = newNode
tail = newNode
for i in range(10):
print("i= "+ str(i))
i = i + 101
name = "SSUET" + str(i)
newNode = Node(i, "SSUET")
tail.next = newNode
tail = newNode
def printList(self):
temp = self.head
while (temp):
print("name=", temp.name)
temp = temp.next
if __name__ == '__main__':
# Start with the empty list
llist = LinkedList()
print("Testing1")
llist.create_4_Element_List()
print("Testing2")
llist.printList()
print("Testing3")
output:
The output of the program is:
Testing1
i= 0
i= 1
i= 2
i= 3
i= 4
i= 5
i= 6
i= 7
i= 8
i= 9
Testing2
Testing3
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.