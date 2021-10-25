Python LinkedList not created

Hi,

I have created a LinkedList program. There is no error but it looks like that list is not created. The program is:

class Node: def __init__(self, id, name): self.id = id self.name = name self.next = None class LinkedList: def __init__(self): #instance variables self.head = None self.tail = None #self.last = None def create_4_Element_List(self): newNode = Node(100, "SSUET100") # newNode is an object having 2 instance variables: data and next head = newNode tail = newNode for i in range(10): print("i= "+ str(i)) i = i + 101 name = "SSUET" + str(i) newNode = Node(i, "SSUET") tail.next = newNode tail = newNode def printList(self): temp = self.head while (temp): print("name=", temp.name) temp = temp.next if __name__ == '__main__': # Start with the empty list llist = LinkedList() print("Testing1") llist.create_4_Element_List() print("Testing2") llist.printList() print("Testing3")

The output of the program is:

Testing1 i= 0 i= 1 i= 2 i= 3 i= 4 i= 5 i= 6 i= 7 i= 8 i= 9 Testing2 Testing3

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.