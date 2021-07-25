Python LinkedList not created

Python, Perl and Golang Golang
#1

Hi,
I have created a LinkedList program. There is no error but it looks like that list is not created. The program is:

class Node:
    def __init__(self, id, name):
        self.id = id
        self.name = name
        self.next = None



class LinkedList:

    def __init__(self): #instance variables
       self.head = None
       self.tail = None
       #self.last = None

    def create_4_Element_List(self):
       newNode = Node(100, "SSUET100") # newNode is an object having 2 instance variables: data and next
       head = newNode
       tail = newNode
       for i in range(10):
          print("i= "+ str(i))
          i = i + 101
          name = "SSUET" + str(i)
          newNode = Node(i, "SSUET")
          tail.next = newNode
          tail = newNode

    def printList(self):
       temp = self.head
       while (temp):
          print("name=", temp.name)
          temp = temp.next


if __name__ == '__main__':
    # Start with the empty list
    llist = LinkedList()
    print("Testing1")
    llist.create_4_Element_List()
    print("Testing2")
    llist.printList()
    print("Testing3")

output:
The output of the program is:

Testing1

i= 0

i= 1

i= 2

i= 3

i= 4

i= 5

i= 6

i= 7

i= 8

i= 9

Testing2

Testing3

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.