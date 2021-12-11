Python is slow for Desktop based App?

Python is a single-threaded language. Will this make the Desktop-based app slower because parallel operations are not executing? I went through some articles. This notion is quite popular among developers.
Depends entirely on the workload.
For a very simple program with little to no I/O and little to no hard calculations you won’t know whether an application is single threaded or multi threaded.
Multi threaded only brings something to the table for programs with loads of I/O and/or hard calculations (that can be distributed, not all hard calculations can be!).
Thanks @rpkamp
JS is also single-threaded. It is AJAX that makes it a multitasker. Does Python also have something of similar potential?
You are mixing up two things.
python is running on Server side, while Ajax (JavaScript) is running on client site.
So the client can start multiple python scripts but one script is always running single threaded.
I think node and ajax do work together.
AJAX has nothing to do with multi-threading in JS. It is emulated using job queues. Your async code in JS only works when sync call stack is empty.