Python is slow for Desktop based App?

Python is a single-threaded language. Will this make the Desktop-based app slower because parallel operations are not executing? I went through some articles. This notion is quite popular among developers.
Depends entirely on the workload.
For a very simple program with little to no I/O and little to no hard calculations you won’t know whether an application is single threaded or multi threaded.
Multi threaded only brings something to the table for programs with loads of I/O and/or hard calculations (that can be distributed, not all hard calculations can be!).