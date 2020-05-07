Python help resources

Anyone willing to share any good resources for python you may have come past while solving problems.
There are 473 books in Search Results - Springer and about 8 about Python. They are all free to download during Covid 19 (and I know nothing more than what is said in those pages).
Update: I found Springer Nature makes key textbooks freely accessible for educators, students and academics affected by coronavirus lockdown that seems to explain what Springer is doing. It is not clear if they intend to place restrictions but I downloaded a few books.
http://www.mycodeerror.online, you can learn it from here
Hi @nanotomar, just curious. Are these your tutorials?
Yes It is