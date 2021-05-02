Px, em's and %'s

ladans37: ladans37: Don’t you mean browser window?

No ems are based on the font-size of the parent and if a user increases the text size via the users browser controls then you also increase anything described with em measurements including width, heights, margins and so on etc…

For example if you had text at 3em font-size but you set the container height to 48px and then a user increases the font-size via the browser controls the font-size would increase and break out of the fixed pixel height of 48px.

On the other hand if the height was set as 4em then that 4em would grow as the font-size grows and not break (i.e. they would scale uniformly together). (In reality though you would avoid any heights on elements that hold fluid content like text and avoid this issue anyway.)

Rems are like em except that are based on the default browser text size rather than a parent’s text size and don’t compound on nested elements unlike ems.