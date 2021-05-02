Px, em's and %'s

HTML & CSS
#1

I’ve long been curious as I was working with these three units. Pixels, percentages and em’s. What concerns me as I learn coding is, do I need to avoid using px and stick to em’s and percentages mostly, or it’s not that big of a deal?

I can see how it’s useful to use the latter for responsive web design, and the effect is just amazing, as I saw on page resize many times. And I understand that using pixels are browser dependent, and are absolute size you’d see on your screen.

PS - forgot to mention rem’s .

#2

‘absolute size’ is relative though.
If my screen is 4K in a 27 inch monitor, and yours is 1024x768 in 27 inch, your pixel size is a lot different than mine…

3 Likes
#3

The trick is, to use whichever unit best suits the particular element.
I use a mix of px, em and %, along with occasional vw and very occasional vh.
Generally I will use em for all things text related, such as font size and text containers. The reason being they will scale when the user increases their browser font size, which can make a design more responsive and robust to users changing things like fonts an font sizes. There is rem, which I rarely use, nothing wrong with that unit, it’s just my preference to use em.
I will generally use px for pixel based content, such as images, icons and their containers.
You see my logic here, pixels for pixels, em/rem for text. Not everyone does it that way, but it works for me.
Then % is of course for when you want something sized relative to its container, then vw/vh for things relative to the viewport.

3 Likes
#4

The reason being they will scale when the user increases their browser font size

Don’t you mean browser window? Or is this different than what I’m thinking?