Px, em's and %'s

I’ve long been curious as I was working with these three units. Pixels, percentages and em’s. What concerns me as I learn coding is, do I need to avoid using px and stick to em’s and percentages mostly, or it’s not that big of a deal?

I can see how it’s useful to use the latter for responsive web design, and the effect is just amazing, as I saw on page resize many times. And I understand that using pixels are browser dependent, and are absolute size you’d see on your screen.

PS - forgot to mention rem’s .