PWA mobile / small devices only

Hello,

I’m looking at PWA as an alternative to working with native mobile apps.

But the app I’m working on is suitable only mobile devices, so the great thing with PWA that it works on desktops etc is a drawback in this case. Is there any way to restrict the PWA to mobile devices even if the users can get around it, I’m not looking for a bulletproof way.

Scenario visiting the website via a desktop would inform the user to access the website via their mobile device. And when on a mobile device it would inform the user to install the PWA.