PWA - add to homepage issue

Hi -

I have followed a tutorial and various other bits and bobs and have produced a PWA. It works effectively, and, within the console, shows all the required elements including static and dynamic caches. However, in the application tab/manifest I do not see the ‘add to homepage’ link. I have checked out a lot of expert PWA info pages but cannot figure out what to do next. I’m thinking that the manifest ‘add to homepage’ link is basically about creating a dialogue on a user device which invites them to add the app to their home page. I know this is a trial app but it does work. How would I get to test this on a mobile phone or desktop device other than my laptop on which it resides?

Thanks - Al