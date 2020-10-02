Put border around table and certain rows and columns

Hello, I have a table with rows and columns. I need it to have the table have a border and group info a11, b44, c77 and a22, b55, c88 and so on so each grouping has their own border also. What would be the best way to do that? If it’s something other than a table I’ll be up for that. Final results I need is to have 3 columns and 12 row with an outter border and with 1 column/3 rows to have their own border. How could I do that?

What I have so far as an example: