Purple or Blue color schema

Hi,

I’ve build this landing page for my client and can’t decide between purple or blue color schema.
Currently leaning towards the purple one.

It’s for a reddit post scheduler.

Would love your advice :slight_smile:

Welcome to the forums, @markthomson83.

I’ve temporarily unlisted your post. If you want people to give you opinions on two different colour schemes, then you need to post images of the two versions for comparison. smile A link to the live site with the current scheme doesn’t help.

Surely if it’s for a client, they would have the final say on a colour scheme?