Pure CSS Still Life Water and Lemons

I’m very impressed with this! Kudos to the person who coded it. It’s actually what I’m looking to do.
I wish you luck and a good therapist. That is an ungodly amount of CSS for a picture.
@m_hutley no doubt that haha. It’s gorgeous though. Thanks! I’ll probably get into it later on. Too early for me lol.
Don’t waste your precious time on it.
Instead concentrate your little grey cells
fully on the basics of HTML and CSS and
perhaps even a modicum of SVG.
coothead
@coothead lol yep, that’s why I said later on, like after a good hang of this stuff
You and your SVG’s lololol, they make me wanna run and hide under my bed! . Lol jk. I’ll need to read lots about them.
As long as it’s definitely your bed, then that’s OK.
coothead
ok then. But really, I will read up on SVG’s to see what goes on with them. I like reading stuff