Pure CSS Still Life Water and Lemons

I’m very impressed with this! Kudos to the person who coded it. It’s actually what I’m looking to do.

I wish you luck and a good therapist. That is an ungodly amount of CSS for a picture.

@m_hutley no doubt that haha. It’s gorgeous though. Thanks! I’ll probably get into it later on. Too early for me lol.

Don’t waste your precious time on it. :unhappy:

Instead concentrate your little grey cells
fully on the basics of HTML and CSS and
perhaps even a modicum of SVG. :rofl:

coothead

@coothead lol yep, that’s why I said later on, like after a good hang of this stuff :wink:

You and your SVG’s lololol, they make me wanna run and hide under my bed! :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :joy: :joy: :joy: . Lol jk. I’ll need to read lots about them.

As long as it’s definitely your bed, then that’s OK. :winky:

coothead

:joy: ok then. But really, I will read up on SVG’s to see what goes on with them. I like reading stuff :slight_smile: