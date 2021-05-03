Pure CSS Still Life Water and Lemons

I’m very impressed with this! Kudos to the person who coded it. It’s actually what I’m looking to do.
I wish you luck and a good therapist. That is an ungodly amount of CSS for a picture.
@m_hutley no doubt that haha. It’s gorgeous though. Thanks! I’ll probably get into it later on. Too early for me lol.
Don’t waste your precious time on it.
Instead concentrate your little grey cells
fully on the basics of HTML and CSS and
perhaps even a modicum of SVG.
coothead
@coothead lol yep, that’s why I said later on, like after a good hang of this stuff
You and your SVG’s lololol, they make me wanna run and hide under my bed! . Lol jk. I’ll need to read lots about them.
As long as it’s definitely your bed, then that’s OK.
coothead
ok then. But really, I will read up on SVG’s to see what goes on with them. I like reading stuff
I think this was an exercise in doing something “because they can,” not because it is an effective way to make an image for the web.
Think of it in the context of there being people over the globe in “lock-down” with far too much time on their hands to indulge in creative and technical pursuits.
I don’t deny that it is in its way clever. But maybe clever in a similar way to solving a Rubik Cube, blindfolded, with your hands tied behind your back, suspended upside-down by your feet in a tank of water.
It’s not the simplest way of achieving the end result, but more of a “party piece” to show what your abilities are.
Personally, I would find the idea of creating such an illustration for the web using SVG, far less daunting than doing it using only CSS (or SCSS as in the example), and I don’t think I am alone in that.
Judging by your other topics here, certainly you need to concentrate on the basics, before attempting anything more advanced. Taking short-cuts doesn’t make learning easier. Without the fundamentals, you will constantly hit walls and call for help, as we have seen with many here before you.
Yes I agree and although fancy demos have their place they don’t equate to real world projects where simpler methods (such as an image) are more practical.
The demos do however push the boundaries of what is possible and take a great deal of skill to achieve. I often find I learn more by trying to do the impossible but only as en exercise or indeed just for fun
@RyanReese can do that
That’s what I’m doing. Having fun, but also messing up lol. I found out by messing up, it creates new things.
I guess you could say that I try to be a perfectionist,even though I know that I’m not perfect in anything
The water tank part is where I’d draw the line though .
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.