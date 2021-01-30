Pure CSS Still Life Water and Lemons

ladans37: ladans37: It’s actually what I’m looking to do.

I think this was an exercise in doing something “because they can,” not because it is an effective way to make an image for the web.

Think of it in the context of there being people over the globe in “lock-down” with far too much time on their hands to indulge in creative and technical pursuits.

I don’t deny that it is in its way clever. But maybe clever in a similar way to solving a Rubik Cube, blindfolded, with your hands tied behind your back, suspended upside-down by your feet in a tank of water.

It’s not the simplest way of achieving the end result, but more of a “party piece” to show what your abilities are.

ladans37: ladans37: You and your SVG’s lololol, they make me wanna run and hide under my bed!

Personally, I would find the idea of creating such an illustration for the web using SVG, far less daunting than doing it using only CSS (or SCSS as in the example), and I don’t think I am alone in that.

coothead: coothead: concentrate your little grey cells

fully on the basics of HTML and CSS

Judging by your other topics here, certainly you need to concentrate on the basics, before attempting anything more advanced. Taking short-cuts doesn’t make learning easier. Without the fundamentals, you will constantly hit walls and call for help, as we have seen with many here before you.